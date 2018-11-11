

CTV Regina





One hundred years ago, the First World War ended when an armistice was signed, but today families in Yorkton gathered to remember their loved ones who served.

Barry Whitehead’s grandfather served in the Second World War, known for its trenches, mud and artillery.

“He went through some pretty heroic and hectic times, and he told me a few stories. So I do this to honour him,” said Whitehead.

Ken Woods is deeply impressed by his grandfather, who served in the First World War.

“An 18-year-old farm boy growing up south of Yorkton, and then he took two horses over to England to be in the war. Talk about growing up fast,” he said.

“Remembrance Day has always been a big part of my life, and now to think that my grandfather had some bearing on that, (it) makes me very proud.”

Mat Stringfellow’s grandfather earned the Distinguished Conduct Medal during the First World War for capturing a German machine gun placement.

He hopes people continue to honour the soldiers.

“I hope we have an appreciation for the sacrifices that women and men made in protecting Canada and other places in the world,” he said.