An annual milestone is recognizing a century of hard work by more than 190 Saskatchewan families.

Ahead of the farm progress show starting in Regina on Wednesday, 47 families were presented the Information Services Corporation Century Family Farm Award. The honour celebrates family-owned farms that have been in operation for 100 years or more.

ISC honoured 47 families in Regina on Tuesday.

"It's quite an honour. To have everything carried on and passed down,” award recipient Kurt Thierman said.

Recipients are given a copy of the original land grant or title and have a choice of an indoor wall plaque or a cedar gate sign.

"That initial wave of settlers have now passed, and so we're getting into that sort of second wave of settlers that came to Saskatchewan,” ISC CEO Jeff Stusek said.