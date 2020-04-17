IMPERIAL, SASK. -- A pair of farmers from Imperial, SK, have come up with a way to house bees in backyards, to help with pollinating.

Jed and Kathy Williams are local alfalfa seed and leaf cutter bee farmers in Imperial, Saskatchewan who created the Backyard Pollinator.

The Backyard Pollinator is a nesting block containing 200 to 400 leaf cutter bee larva inside. The bees hatch in the summer months.

“Our bees are inside a nesting block that you can have hatch and pollinate in your back yard,” Kathy Williams said.

The pair started farming bees two decades ago to increase their yields for their alfalfa fields.

“It’s absolutely essential that alfalfa flowers are pollinated by a bee,” Jed Williams said.

In 2017, the Williams decided to expand their operation with the Backyard Pollinator. Kathy said leaf cutter bees are easy to care for and they are a nice addition to backyards.

“The bees are solitary bees,” Kathy Williams said. “They are non aggressive, they do not have a queen and they don’t defend their nests.”

The nesting blocks is where the larva lives until they hatch.

The Williams said if someone buys one of their nesting blocks, they can keep them in a cool place until around May long weekend. After that weekend the nesting blocks can be placed outside in a dry place, the Williams recommend placing the nesting blocks under the eave of a house.

Near the end of June, the bees will emerge and the males will die within the first week. The females will continue to pollinate plants for eight weeks until they lay their eggs in the nesting block in the fall.

“Then will come back to the empty holes that are in this block which is every second row. And then hopefully they will colonize the block for another generation next year,” Jed said.

Jed said he enjoys raising bees because he finds the insects fascinating.

“God had a good time making bees,” Jed said.