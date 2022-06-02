Sask. farmers making progress with seeding but still well behind average: crop report

Farmers made good seeding progress for the period of May 24-30 with 76 per cent of the 2022 crop in the ground, up from 52 per cent the week prior, according to the latest crop report released by the province.

However, that is still well behind the five-year average of 93 per cent for the same time period.

"Ninety-seven per cent of the crop is seeded in the southwest, 95 per cent in the west-central, 93 per cent in the northwest, 64 per cent in the southeast, 60 per cent in the northeast and 50 per cent in the east-central region,” a news release said.

Yet another significant weather system affected much of the province last week, resulting in large amounts of rain for some regions.

“The Moosomin area received 92 millimetres (mm), the Stoughton area 89 mm, the Bienfait area 65 mm and the Esterhazy area 42 mm. The west received some rain over the past week, but amounts were small, ranging from three mm to 12 mm,” according to the province.

According to the report, crop conditions this week range from good to fair.

Emergence has been slow in the southwest and west-central parts of the province where moisture is said to be lacking.

Excess moisture and cool temperatures in the southeast and east-central regions has led to slow emergence of crops.

A full version of the latest crop report is available here.