Sask. farmers stranded on COVID-19-stricken cruise ship arrive in Canada
In this Feb. 11, 2020 photo, the Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
REGINA -- A Saskatchewan woman who was stranded on a Princess Cruise ship, docked near San Francisco with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board has arrived on home soil.
Kara Schiestel and her husband farm cattle and grain near Oxbow, Sask. Calving season is fast approaching and Schiestel told CTV News Regina that they hope to be home soon.
She shared on Facebook that the pair had arrived in Trenton Ont. to begin a 14 day quarantine on the Canadian Forces Base.
Ottawa chartered a jet to return 237 Canadians from California, where the ship carrying 3,500 passengers docked on Monday.
CTV News has learned that nine Canadian passengers stayed behind in California with medical conditions not linked to the coronavirus.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Cillian O’Brien.