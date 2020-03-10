REGINA -- A Saskatchewan woman who was stranded on a Princess Cruise ship, docked near San Francisco with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board has arrived on home soil.

And we have landed in Canada.... more specifically Trenton Ont. We can officially start our count down of 14 days quarantine. #coronacruise #missmygremlins #missingmyeverything Posted by Kara Schiestel on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Kara Schiestel and her husband farm cattle and grain near Oxbow, Sask. Calving season is fast approaching and Schiestel told CTV News Regina that they hope to be home soon.

She shared on Facebook that the pair had arrived in Trenton Ont. to begin a 14 day quarantine on the Canadian Forces Base.

Ottawa chartered a jet to return 237 Canadians from California, where the ship carrying 3,500 passengers docked on Monday.

CTV News has learned that nine Canadian passengers stayed behind in California with medical conditions not linked to the coronavirus.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Cillian O’Brien.