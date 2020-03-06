REGINA -- A Saskatchewan woman is stranded on a Princess Cruise ship, docked near San Francisco, as it awaits the results of several tests for COVID-19.

Kara Schiestel and her husband farm cattle and grain near Oxbow, Sask. Calving season is fast approaching and Schiestel told CTV News Regina that they hope to be home soon.

“Wednesday the fourth at 4 a.m. we were given the first notification under our door about the concerns,” she said. “That day all big gatherings were cancelled. The buffet food was dished out for you and the condiments were taken away.”

Schiestel said on Thursday morning the coast guard dropped off testing kits. Activities were cancelled and dining areas were closed. Passengers were advised to remain in their rooms and room service was provided.

She said the captain told passenger that results of the tests would be complete by Friday morning, but as of Friday afternoon there were no updates.

“Public health officials have advised that no guests will be permitted to disembark until all results have been received,” Princess Cruises shared on its Facebook page on Thursday. “Out of an abundance of caution, all guests who have been identified for testing have been asked to remain in their staterooms.

Schiestel and her husband, along with another couple from Alameda, Sask. boarded the ship on Feb. 21 in California. The ship travelled to Hawaii before returning early to San Francisco, cutting out a stop in Ensenada, Mexico.

“We have been notified by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that they are investigating a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Northern California connected to a Grand Princess voyage that sail roundtrip [from] San Francisco from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21.,” wrote Chief Medical Officer Dr. Grant Tarling, in a health advisory that was sent to passengers.