REGINA -- A Saskatchewan woman is stranded on a Princess Cruise ship, docked near San Francisco, with 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board.

Kara Schiestel and her husband farm cattle and grain near Oxbow, Sask. Calving season is fast approaching and Schiestel told CTV News Regina that they hope to be home soon.

She said those who tested positive will be transported to hospital, and the rest of the passengers will remain in quarantine. Schiestel said 19 crew and two passengers have tested postive.

“Wednesday the fourth at 4 a.m. we were given the first notification under our door about the concerns,” she said. “That day all big gatherings were cancelled. The buffet food was dished out for you and the condiments were taken away.”

Schiestel said on Thursday morning the coast guard dropped off testing kits. Activities were cancelled and dining areas were closed. Passengers were advised to remain in their rooms and room service was provided.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all guests who have been identified for testing have been asked to remain in their staterooms." Princess Cruises shared on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Schiestel and her husband, along with another couple from Alameda, Sask. boarded the ship on Feb. 21 in California. The ship travelled to Hawaii before returning early to San Francisco, cutting out a stop in Ensenada, Mexico.

“We have been notified by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that they are investigating a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Northern California connected to a Grand Princess voyage that sail roundtrip [from] San Francisco from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21.,” wrote Chief Medical Officer Dr. Grant Tarling, in a health advisory that was sent to passengers earlier this week.