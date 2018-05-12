

CTV Regina





The youngest designer ever to be featured at Sask. Fashion Week took to the runway on Saturday night to show off her new collection.

Raina Haus is only 11-years-old. She made her debut at Sask. Fashion Week in 2015, when she showed off a dress that she had designed and sewn herself at just 8-years-old.

Just three years later she unveiled a full collection featuring half a dozen dresses.

Indigenous designer Stephanie Gamble was also featured during Saturday night’s fashion shows. Gamble, who hails from the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation was showing off her C.Lysias Designs collection.

Spex by Ryan, Ceder and Vine and a designer battle between Laurie Brown and Prahsik rounded out the evening.

