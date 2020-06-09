REGINA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on Saskatchewan female soccer players,with many seasons forced to be cancelled by the virus.

On Monday, the Canada West Conference together with U Sports cancelled fall sports, including soccer. Then on Tuesday, the United Women’s Soccer league announced it was also forgoing the season.

A number of players in Saskatchewan play in both leagues, and the kicker is, the Canada West season is just three months long.

Kyra Vibert is a striker with the Regina Cougars, and found out Sunday night her 4th season was cancelled.

“There are other teams [at the U of R] that do get seasons that are twice as long as ours so there’s hope for them, and I feel for them, but we get nothing at this point,” says the Regina product.

Taneil Gay is another soccer star from the Queen City, and the 21 year old plays with the Saskatchewan Huskies. Gay also plays for Regina FC, and doesn’t know when she’ll train with a team again.

“I’m trying to stay hopeful about it all but it definitely does impact the fact that we aren’t getting as many touches.”

Most fall courses at the universities will be moving online. Out of province athletes may choose to stay home and complete their courses. For student athletes entering their fifth year of eligibility, it could mean an anti-climatic end to their careers.

“They could have graduated in four years but prolonged it to five, and now to have to make the decision of whether or not they want to prolong it again to a fifth year,” says Gay, who is entering her fifth and final year.

Players won’t lose a year of eligibility, however they may have to restructure their classes to enrol in enough classes to stay eligible the following year. Gay has courses she plans on taking in 2021, allowing her to continue her studies and athletic career a year from now.

There are no fifth year players on the Cougars soccer team, but Vibert is worried she won’t see some of her teammates for a long time.

“There’s a chance that we won’t all get to be back together, we have so many girls from our team out of province and just knowing that even half of them might not even be able to come back.”

As Phase Three of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan takes place, student athletes are still hopeful they can resume training on the field and in gym facilities, even if they can’t compete.

“This team is just so dedicated and we want to be together and we’re optimistic that we will get to train together no matter what it looks like,” says Vibert.

Regina’s Director of Sport Lisa Robertson hopes students can get back to training as soon as possible.

“We have a pretty robust document ready already. It needs some refining and fine tuning and then final approval by our occupational health and safety and our leadership team. Then my goal is as soon as humanly possible to get student athletes back.”

But Gay, who would need to train with the Huskies in Saskatoon, isn’t so sure. “Actual on the ball training, I’m not really sure when we’ll be able to start back up again.”

Pre-season was supposed to begin in August, and it’s been three months since any of the players have had a team practice.