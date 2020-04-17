REGINA -- Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will provide an update on Saskatchewan’s revenue projections on Friday afternoon.

Harpauer and Premier Scott Moe will speak at a press conference in Regina at 2:30. That conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

On March 18, the provincial government released a scaled-back budget tabling spending estimates without revenue forecasts. Those spending estimates included supports for health-care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Harpauer said the province had a “strong cash position” of $1.3 billion from a fund established two years ago to maintain a liquidity level in Saskatchewan.

She also said there was no way of knowing how much the pandemic could cost the province.

Harpauer committed to the spending outlined in the spending forecasts and added there were no plans to increase taxes.

Saskatchewan tabled a balanced budget in 2019.