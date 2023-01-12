Sask. First Nation to make 'major announcement' about discovery at former residential school site

Star Blanket Cree Nation is set to make a major announcement related to the community’s ground penetrating radar search around the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Industrial School.

Star Blanket Cree Nation Chief Michael Starr, council members and members of the ground search committee plan to make the announcement at 11 a.m. CST. At the Wah-Pii-Moostoosis Gym near Lebret, Sask.

The search began on Nov. 8, 2021. The Sask. first nation set out to search more than 55 acres of land – a process that was estimated to take up to three years.

"We are hoping to find our relatives that didn't make it home and we believe that there will be some remains found," Chief Starr told reporters at the beginning of the search in Nov. 2021.

The Qu’Appelle school, also known as the Lebret school, St. Paul’s and Whitecalf, was one of the first three industrial schools, according to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NRTC).

The site of the former school is located west of the Village of Lebret, approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Regina.

The Catholic Church-run institution opened in 1884 and was expanded in 1887, 1889 and 1895.

The school allowed Aboriginal languages in its early years and in 1951 the school was one of the first residential schools to offer high-school education, the NRTC said.

Administration of the school was transferred to the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School Council in 1973. The institution eventually closed in 1998 after 114 years of operation.

The Qu’Appelle school had a high student death rate according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report.

After its first nine years of operation, the school claimed to have discharged 174 students, 71 of whom had died.

More to details to come…

With files from CTV News' Creeson Agecoutay and Nelson Bird.