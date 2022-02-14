Sask. First Nation to share ground penetrating radar search findings

A southeast Saskatchewan First Nation will be sharing the findings of a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of a former residential school.

Keeseekoose First Nation is scheduled to host an event on Tuesday morning to discuss the results of the search at its former Indian Residential Schools, according to a Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) media advisory.

Keeseekoose Chief Lee Kitchemonia will be speaking at the announcement, along with Governor General of Canada Mary Simon, Federal Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller and FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron.

The St. Philip’s school, located on the Keeseekoose Reserve near Kamsack, Sask., was operated by the Catholic Church from 1928-1969, according to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. It was preceded by a boarding school that originally opened in 1902 and closed in 1914.

Keeseekoose First Nation is approximately 286 kilometres northeast of Regina, near the Saskatchewan/Manitoba border.