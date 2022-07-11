Sask. First Nations partner with federal government on clean and affordable energy projects
The Government of Canada and Indigenous communities and businesses in Saskatchewan will be partnering on five clean and affordable energy projects, according to a news release.
"I am pleased to be in the province in which I grew up to announce the federal government's support for five vital projects that will advance economic reconciliation, deploy clean energy and create sustainable jobs,” said federal Minister of Natural Resources Canada, Jonathan Wilkinson.
“Our partners in Saskatchewan are deploying renewable energy, displacing coal-based electricity and other carbon-emitting products, improving energy efficiency and training the next cohort of Indigenous clean energy leaders."
The five projects include:
- The development of a regional approach to renewable energy, efficiency and conservation: $4.3 million to Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) Program Services.
- A bioheat project to replace existing propane heating systems at two schools in Pelican Narrows and Deschambault Lake: $2 million dedicated to Mee-Toos Forest Products Ltd. for the project.
- An 816-kilowatt solar farm in the regional municipality of Tecumseh: $1.6 million dedicated to MLTC Solar Energy to complete the project.
- A capacity building project focused on community energy planning: $975,000 to the First Nations Power Authority of Saskatchewan.
- The creation of a sustainability in security degree to meet the training needs of northern, remote and Indigenous communities through distance education and purpose-driven practical experience to lead to sustainable community energy development: $840,000 to the University of Saskatchewan.
Richard Ben, Tribal Chief of the Meadow Lake Tribal Council, said the announcement is a large step forward for the future of renewable energy.
"The Smart Renewable and Electrification Pathways program projects are a stepping stone for our communities to learn and lead in community energy planning,” he said in the news release.
“As we build internal capacity for our communities, we work toward energy autonomy and a cleaner future for generations who come after us."
