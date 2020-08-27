REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s projected deficit for 2020-21 is down $296 million since the provincial budget was revealed in June, according to a Government of Saskatchewan fiscal update.

The province is now projecting a $2.1 billion deficit for the fiscal year, down from $2.4 billion in the provincial budget.

Forecasts for revenue and expense have both increased.

REVENUE

The deficit decrease is fueled by a projected increase in revenue for the year. The government is forecasting revenue of $14.05 billion, up $398 million, or 2.9 per cent, from the budget.

The province attributes the increase largely due to $338 million in federal funding, as part of the federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.

A forecast $56 million rise in resource revenue also contributed to the rise.

EXPENSE

The province is also predicting an additional $103 million in spending this year. Expense is projected at $16.18 billion, including the 0.6 per cent increase since the budget.

The budget update forecasts a $72 million increase for the health system, a $70 million increase for municipalities and a $35 million increase for new supports for tourism.

The province budgeted a $200 million health and public safety contingency. Since June, the government spent $40 million on resources for Saskatchewan schools. The contingency now sits at $160 million.

THE NEXT FOUR YEARS

The Government of Saskatchewan said its medium-term outlook projects progressively smaller deficits in the next three years with a $125 million forecast surplus in 2024-25.

The province said expense growth is targeted at 1.5 per cent each year. It does not expect revenue to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022-23.

Deficits of $1.4 billion in 2021-22, $855 million in 2022-23 and $340 million in 2023-24 are forecasted.

Public debt is projected to decrease $455 million from the budget. The province primarily attributes this decrease to the improvement in the deficit forecast and lower Government Business Enterprise debt.

The province is projecting a rise in public debt by $33.6 billion by 2024-25, based on the need for infrastructure.

The province said the economy is projected to contract 5.5 per cent in 2020, up from a 6.3 per cent decline in the budget. Saskatchewan’s real GDP is forecast to grow by 4.6 per cent in 2021.