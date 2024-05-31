REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. franchise 'targeted' as part of pro 3 on 3 hockey league start up

    A commemorative coin shows an “S” logo with wheat stalks for an unconfirmed team in Major League Hockey. (Source: Major League Hockey) A commemorative coin shows an “S” logo with wheat stalks for an unconfirmed team in Major League Hockey. (Source: Major League Hockey)
    A new professional hockey league start up has listed Saskatchewan among its targeted locations for franchises.

    Major League Hockey (MLH) is reportedly set to hit the ice in fall 2024. The league’s website claims to be introducing a ‘unique’ 3 on 3 hockey format to North America with a $30 million salary cap and a $100,000 victory bonus to each winning team, among other rules.

    Saskatchewan is listed among 16 ‘targeted’ locations for franchises in the league’s first season.

    Games will consist of two 24-minute games per night with a short intermission, to be played exclusively on Friday and Saturday nights.

    While no team names or logos have been confirmed, a merchandise preview on the league’s website displays a coin with an “S” logo, complete with wheat stalks in the middle.

    MLH’s website simply lists “Saskatchewan” as the target location and does not specify between Regina and Saskatoon.

