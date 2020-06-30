REGINA -- The province is investing $400,000 to support research that aims to reduce methane emissions through new technologies.

The research, which is part of the government’s Methane Action Plan, will be conducted by the Saskatchewan Research Council.

Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre said Tuesday the field-testing will help identify technologies that convert currently vented and flared methane into commercialized products.

“In recent years, the oil and gas sector has significantly improved gas conservation rates and reduced methane emissions, so it makes common sense to continue to work together and build on that record,” she said in a news release.

Oil and gas producers will also be providing funding, helping validate projects before they are adopted commercially.

“Our investment in this technology is a win-win for the industry and the environment,” said Tina Beaudry-Mellor, the minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan, in the news release.

“We will continue supporting new technologies to stimulate economic growth while recognizing our provincial responsibility to reduce greenhouse gases,” she said.

The government said the research council, along with the oil and gas sector, will review proposed technologies to identify ones that have the best potential to reduce methane emissions. As well, they will identify technologies that work best for Saskatchewan’s conditions.

Saskatchewan’s methane plan is part of the province’s Prairie Resilience climate change strategy and its growth plan.

The plan aims to reduce emissions from methane venting and flaring in the upstream oil and gas sector. The goal is to see emissions reduced by 40 to 45 per cent by 2025.