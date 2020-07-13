REGINA -- The Regina Police Service will received a funding increase from the province to support 40 existing positions.

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing will give $4.95 million to the city police service via the Municipal Police Grants program.

SGI will also provide funds for five positions in the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative. This is in addition to the 40 positions funded by the Municipal Police Grants program.

The total figure for these new positions is $5.85 million.

“The Municipal Police Grant helps fund some of the most important community policing efforts in place at the Regina Police Service,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

The funds will support the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), Integrated Crime Reduction teams and the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) program.