REGINA -- Saskatchewan drivers have been taking advantage of lower gas prices over the past two months, but the cost at the pump is rising again due to a rebound in the price of oil.

Gas prices in the province reached the lowest price since 2015, dropping below 70 cents per litre. But with the price of oil rallying to $25 a barrel, Patrick De Haan, a Petroleum Analyst with Gas Buddy, said the lowest prices are likely behind us.

“Now it seems like there is some slow recovery. Provinces are reopening, that is boosting demand for gas. Certainly not to near where it was before this,” said De Haan.

The rise in oil prices is a result of the gradual reopening of economies around the world, and a decrease in oil production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, says De Haan.

The price at the pump has risen from five to 15 cents per litre in communities across Canada.

Regina gas prices listed on Gas Buddy for Saturday morning ranged between 72.9 and 82.9 cents.

With files from CTV News Regina’s Gareth Dillistone