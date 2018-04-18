

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan government has allocated 597 of the 1,015 licensed child care spaces created through the Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning Child Care Agreement signed earlier this year.

The agreement gives the province around $41 million to improve early learning and child care over the next three years.

Regina is getting 342 new spaces at eight organizations. Saskatoon will get 39 spaces at two organizations.

“Affordable, high quality child care allows parents to work or attend school knowing that their children are being cared for in a safe and nurturing environment.” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a written release. “We are pleased to inform communities across the province they will be receiving funding for additional child care spots. We are thrilled our children will be having fun and learning in these facilities in the near future.”

Prince Albert, North Battleford, Yorkton, Moose Jaw, Nipawin, Fort Qu’Appelle, Balcarres and Leroy will also get new spaces.

The Ministry of Education is still receiving applications for organizations looking for more spaces. Interested child care centres have until May 11 to apply.