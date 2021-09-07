REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government announced its carbon capture priorities Tuesday morning at a project operated by Whitecap Resources near Weyburn.

The government said it plans to advance private sector investment in carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) by expanding pipeline infrastructure to include CO2 pipeline projects, amending and clarifying regulations to support investment and exploring opportunities for CCUS infrastructure hubs and distribution models.

Carbon capture is the process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide before it enters the atmosphere. The government said it anticipates that CCUS projects will attract investment of more than $2 billion.

More to come…