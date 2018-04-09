The Saskatchewan government has cancelled question period on Monday and Tuesday in light of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Instead, the government plans to bring forward a motion of condolences to be spoken to MLAs in the house.

The 2018 budget will be tabled as planned on Tuesday, but some of the events planned leading up to that budget have been cancelled.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer is the MLA for Humboldt-Watrous.

The government has supports available for people impacted by the crash.

A book of condolences has also been set up at the legislature.