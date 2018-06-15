The Government of Saskatchewan has finalized a severance agreement with failed Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate Alana Koch.

The severance is equal to 14 months of salary, benefits and legal fees. This includes a lump sum payment of $307,621 to cover 12 months’ salary, benefits and legal fees and an additional $38,745 in salary for April and May 2018.

After the Saskatchewan Party leadership race, Koch went on leave from her job as deputy minister to the premier. She had spent a year and a half sitting next to Brad Wall at the cabinet table, advising him on all matters.

Until Friday, Koch has been on the government’s payroll since the end of January. She was placed on paid leave on April 6. On May 30, Saskatchewan’s cabinet approved an order to cancel Koch’s appointment of deputy minister to the premier that came into effect June 1.