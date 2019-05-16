

CTV Regina





The Government of Saskatchewan has announced plans for the provinces first provincial youth council.

12 students from every region of the province will give advice to the Minister of Education on how to get youth more engaged, starting this fall.

School divisions, First Nations, Metis education organizations, and directors of independent throughout the province will nominate students for the council. According to Minister of Education Gordon Wyant, the council is looking for high school students in the 2019-2020 school year that could have an impact.

“We have inspirational students across our province who are leaders in their own schools and communities,” Wyant said. “By engaging students on a provincial level, we can provide supports that better reflect what they need to prepare them for their futures.”

Nomination criteria will be distributed to the schools and organizations in the coming weeks.

The first gathering of the minister’s youth council will be planned for the fall of 2019.