The provincial government has taken another step towards introducing the interpersonal violence “Clare’s Law.”

It would be first province in Canada to introduce the law.

The Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol received its third reading in the legislature on Thursday and is expected to come into effect following disclosure protocol and regulations.

“The government will collaborate over the summer with our partners in law enforcement and the shelter community to develop the protocol and regulations,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release. “We are working hard to get this legislation in place to help people who may be at risk in an intimate relationship.”

The act allows police to release information about a person’s violent or abusive past to intimate partners who believe their safety might be in jeopardy. The information is available to people who think they might be in danger under the “right to ask,” and police can tell people they think might be at-risk under the “right to know.”

“The SACP recognizes that Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of domestic assaults in Canada,” Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police President Chief Marlo Pritchard said. “Clare's Law is designed as a tool for individuals who think they may be at risk of interpersonal violence to get knowledge that will allow them to make those necessary decisions to increase their safety. We know this law will not be a panacea for eliminating domestic assaults, but we hope that it will increase prevention and reduce the prevalence of interpersonal violence in our communities.”

A multi-sector review committee will provide recommendations on potential disclosures and police will have ultimate discretion when it comes to disclosing any information.

Numbers from Statistics Canada shows that Saskatchewan has the highest rate of intimate partner violence of all Canadian provinces.

Clare’s Law was implemented in England and Wales in 2014 in honour of Clare Wood, who was killed by her partner.