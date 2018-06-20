

CTV Regina





Starting August 1, a province-wide no smoking policy will be implemented in all properties owned by the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation.

The new policy states that smoking and vaping, including cannabis, will not be permitted in the properties, except in designated smoking areas outside.

Saskatchewan is the second province to implement a province wide policy in government owned housing, Yukon was the first.

The government is assuring tenants that they aren’t expected to quit smoking, but they will be required to smoke in designated outdoor areas only.

For information about quitting smoking, you can go online to the Saskatchewan Government’s website.