Sask. government to develop long-term virtual healthcare strategy

The Saskatchewan government is looking to develop a long-term provincial strategy around virtual care.

COVID-19 continues to put pressure on the healthcare system, while highlighting the need for virtual care options in the province, according to Health Minister Paul Merriman.

Merriman said virtual care is particularly vital for seniors and people in rural and remote areas, but also said in-person care can be just as important.

“We have to find the balance of getting people the medical treatment they need, but also sometimes the doctors having hands on the patient to be able to provide that extra level of care,” Merriman said.

Merriman said COVID-19 accelerated the virtual care program in the last two years by forcing the province to quickly adopt new methods to “safely connect patients to their doctor.”

Vicki Mowat, health critic for the NDP, said she has heard from both patients and physicians who want the virtual care program to stay long-term. She points to the “positive aspects” of the program, such as saving on time and travel for simple things like getting a prescription refilled.

However, Mowat raised concerns that virtual health services could lead to more privatization of healthcare.

“People should be able to access healthcare when they need it, not just those who can afford to pay for it,” Mowat said.

“We shouldn’t just be benefitting private providers.”

Virtual care can be accessed over the phone, through text, by email or during a video chat.

The province is launching a public engagement survey and poll to gain feedback from patients and health care providers.

You can visit virtualcare.saskatchewan.ca to participate.