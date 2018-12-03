Sask. government to make announcement on truck driver training requirements
Ontario mandates more than 100 hours of classroom and road training through licensed schools before a license is handed to a driver.
CTV Regina
The Saskatchewan government is expected to introduce legislation on training for truck drivers this morning.
The announcement is expected at 10 a.m. in Regina.
There have been repeated calls for more training for truck drivers after a crash between a semi and the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos killed 16 people and injured 13 others back in April.