Sask. government to spend $90M to address homelessness and addictions

The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.

Over the next two years, more than $40 million of the money will fund 155 new supportive housing spaces and 120 permanent emergency shelter spaces, according to a news release from the province.

The new permanent emergency shelter spaces will be established in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and "other communities based on need," the news release said.

The government also says two complex needs emergency shelters in Saskatoon in Regina "will provide a secure and medically supervised place to go for up to 24 hours for individuals who are intoxicated and exhibiting behaviours that present a danger to themselves or the public."

The announcement comes after Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand said his organization's emergency shelter would evict around 30 people using the facility who have complex needs.

Homelessness also continues to be a key issue in Regina, where an encampment in front of city hall was a source of controversy for much of the summer.

The government also pledged more than $49 million over five years to fund 500 new addictions treatment spaces, which the government says will double the number of provincially-funded spaces.

The province says it will transition to a "recovery-oriented system of care" that will help patients who need more than the typical 28 days offered under a "traditional" addictions treatment model.

A new central intake system will be created as well, where "patients can contact directly to refer themselves for mental health and addictions services."

