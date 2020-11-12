REGINA -- The Saskatchewan NDP is urging the provincial government to take more action to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise.

In a press conference on Thursday, NDP leader Ryan Meili said there has been a lack of clarity from Premier Scott Moe on how his government plans to regain control of the virus.

Moe has been firm in his stance against shutting down the economy.

Meili, however, argues the economy will be damaged in the long run if health and safety is improperly controlled.

“What they’re indicating when they’re saying that is that they’re going to be putting politics and their own opinions ahead of the public health advice that should be what’s guiding our decisions right now,” Meili said.

Meili said there are a number of measures the province should be taking.

First, he said, masks should be made mandatory across all of Saskatchewan. They are currently only mandatory in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

He also said Moe should be contacting neighbouring provinces, including Manitoba, to discuss what actions Saskatchewan can do now to avoid a lockdown.

A lockdown started on Thursday in Manitoba.

CTV News Regina has reached out to the Saskatchewan government for comment.

The NDP’s calls for action come after 204 Saskatchewan physicians signed a letter asking the province to do more to slow the spread of the virus.

“We humbly ask you to act with sufficient force to reverse the rising daily case counts while also detailing how and when we would escalate our interventions even further,” the letter said.

In a press release on Thursday, the province said it will be holding a press conference on Friday at 11:30 a.m. to announce additional public health measures.