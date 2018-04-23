

Grain farmers in Saskatchewan are concerned about a possible strike by Canadian Pacific Railway workers.

It’s already been a difficult spring for producers, with a grain backlog leaving elevators at full capacity. An anticipated CP strike could make it even more difficult for farmers to get their grain to the market.

On Friday, the rail strike for CP workers was temporarily diverted after the federal labour minister ordered that employees needed to vote on the company’s final offers hours before they were set to walk off the job.

Some Saskatchewan producers are still sitting on grain from last year’s crop. The potential strike could put those shipments back even further.

Grain farmer Todd Lewis says the situation is disappointing because he doesn’t have another option to get his grain to market.

“It’s going to take months to pick up the slack. We’re already 20,000 cars behind,” Lewis told CTV News on Monday. “Even if they increase the cars by 1,000 a week and go above and beyond what they have already been asked to – which they still haven’t met those targets yet – we’re well into July or August before the backlog is cleaned up and just playing catchup. If we have a rail strike, that means half of the cars aren’t moving at all.”

Minister of Agriculture Lyle Stewart says he is aware of the issue and the strain it’s putting on farmers. If CP workers strike, he says the province will fight for the federal government to table legislation to get CP employees back to work.

“It sounds like we’ve got three weeks of peace here while they try to work out some kind of deal,” Stewart said Monday. “But, it’s very important for the economy of this province and for the livelihood of farmers, potash miners, forestry workers and a lot of other people, and in the oil industry as well, that we have good rail service.”

CP services will remain in operation until the final vote is cast. No firm date has been set for that final vote.

With files from CTV Regina's Gina Martin