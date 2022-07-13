Sask. grain industry aims to 'simplify contracts'

The drought in Saskatchewan last summer highlighted problems with transparency and clarity in contracts between producers and buyers in the grain industry.

The majority of grain producers in Saskatchewan contract out their product to grain buyers.

“We try and schedule out deliveries in certain months, which are timely for our operation, timely for our cash flow when our bills are due,” producer Jordan Lindgren explained.

According to the report by Mercantile Consulting Venture Inc., commissioned by SaskCrops and the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS), the contracts are “heavily tilted” in the grain buyer’s favour.

The report identified the inability to amend terms and conditions in contracts as a common theme. It also pointed out the fact that the terms and conditions were usually too hard to understand.

APSA president Ian Boxall believes that simplifying and standardizing some aspects of grain contracts could help level the field between producers and buyers.

“We [APAS] do believe there are some terms, some conditions in there that could be standardized from buyer to buyer,” he said. “So that there is no grey area after that fact, if an issue arose”.

The report said the contracts create expectations and obligations between a producer and a buyer.

The producer predicts how much product they’ll have at the agreed upon time, and expects to be paid for what they deliver.

While the buyer expects the producer to have the correct quality and quantity of grain that align with the terms of the contract.

However, production in the agriculture industry can be hard to predict since it relies heavily on weather.

One grain buyer said 80 per cent of his contracts have an “act of God” clause, which is more forgiving of weather disasters.

“When a farmer is unable to produce the grain through no fault of his own, (but through harsh weather conditions), basically the contract is null and void,” Alex Galarneau, president and grain buyer at Prairie Heritage Seeds, explained.

Galarneau stated that the contracts at his company are very straightforward.

“If there is a miscommunication, we try to recertify it on next year’s contract,” he said.

“It is very important to have a clear and concise contract.”

As for Boxall, he believes the next step is to have a discussion with the buyers and producers.

“I want to come to an agreement on where we can go from here,” he said.

“To simplify contracts and make them better for both parties.”