Sask. harvest 42 percent complete: crop report

Harvest is now 42 per cent complete in Saskatchewan, according to the latest crop report from Aug. 30 to Sept.5.

That is up from 23 per cent last week and also slightly ahead of the five year average of 40 per cent for this time period.

The southwest region continues to lead harvest operations with 83 per cent of the 2022 crop now in the bin. That is followed by the west-central region at 61 per cent and the southeast at 33 per cent.

An additional 20 per cent of the crop is now ready to swath or straight-cut, crops that were not ready for harvest have quickly ripened thanks to a stretch of warm and dry weather, the province said.

“The current estimated averages of crop yields are 43 bushels per acre for hard red spring wheat, 30 bushels per acre for durum, 34 bushels per acre for canola, 34 bushels per acre for field peas and 1,174 pounds per acre for lentils,” a release said.

However, the province said yields in the southwest and west-central regions are significantly lower than the provincial average due to extremely hot and dry conditions during critical growing stages.

“Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 42 per cent adequate, 34 per cent short and 23 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 35 per cent adequate, 39 per cent short and 25 per cent very short,” a release said.

Wind and grasshoppers were the main causes of crop loss this past week. The province said grasshoppers will continue to cause significant issues until conditions are less favourable for them.

The full crop report for Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 can be read online.