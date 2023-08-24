Sask. harvest remains ahead of 5 and 10 year averages

A farmer combines a field on the outskirts of Saskatoon along Highway 16. (File photo) A farmer combines a field on the outskirts of Saskatoon along Highway 16. (File photo)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine

Canada has named a new ambassador to Ukraine, seeing current envoy Larisa Galadza replaced by Natalka Cmoc, a move the federal government says will 'ensure that Canada is able to continue to support Ukraine through this difficult time and for the long term.'

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener