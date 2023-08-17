Sask. harvest slightly ahead of 5 year average, latest crop report says

Harvest in Saskatchewan is slightly ahead of average for this time of year, according to the latest provincial crop report.

Saskatchewan crops are nine per cent in the bin and one per cent ahead of the five year average for Aug. 8 to 14, the province said in a news release.

The southwest region has made the most progress so far with 20 per cent of this year’s crop in the bin.

“Fall cereals are still the most harvested crop this week, with 61 per cent of fall rye and 56 per cent of winter wheat taken off for the year. Field peas and lentils are the most harvested spring seeded crops; 36 per cent of both field peas and lentils have been harvested provincially. Oilseeds, in general, have been harvested the least so far,” the release read.

The most significant amount of moisture was in the Esterhazy area where 67 millimeters was recorded, followed by the Lipton area with 63 millimeters.

Crop damage this past week was due to drought, wind damage, gophers, grasshoppers and flea beetles, the province said.

The full crop report can be read here.