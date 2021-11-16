Sask. health authority issues multiple fines to restaurants breaching COVID-19 health orders

REGINA -

Public health inspectors with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued a handful of fines last week to businesses and individuals not following the province’s COVID-19 public health mandates.

The SHA fined five individuals for failing to wear a mask in a public indoor space and five restaurants for failing to screen for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

An A&W restaurant and a pub, Bluez on 2nd, in Unity were each issued a $14,000 fine, as was the Chicken Chef in Esterhazy and two separate Tim Hortons in North Battleford.

One person in Unity, three individuals at the Oasis Roadhouse in Pangman and one person in Outlook were all given $2,800 tickets.