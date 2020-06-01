REGINA -- Saskatchewan Health officials say they are working hard to make themselves available to communities and families with concerns regarding long-term care in the province.

The response from the government follows the release of the 2019 CEO Tour Report, and concerns from the provincial NDP.

The Saskatchewan NDP said it’s concerned about rushed care, low staffing numbers and damaged facilities following the release of the 2019 CEO Tour Report.

The province said it is prioritizing in-person meetings with families to better gauge improvements and areas of concern.

The provincial government may choose to invest more money into its long-term care homes due to instances of tight staffing levels and infrastructure problems outlined in the report. The budget is expected when MLAs return to the legislature later this month.

The 251-page report was shared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Friday afternoon following calls from the opposition.

The report is intended to outline what’s working well and where improvements are necessary in Saskatchewan long-term care homes. The SHA has been conducting the visits to these facilities since 2013.

The full report can be viewed on the Government of Saskatchewan website.