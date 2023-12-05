Sask. high school students can now earn credit for volunteerism

Many high school students in Saskatchewan are already volunteers in their local community, but now they can earn a “volunteerism” credit.

Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill made Monday’s announcement at an organization that relies heavily on volunteers of all ages – Regina’s YWCA.

“The power of volunteering is it makes you think about other people,” he said. “In society today, it’s so easy for us to get our heads down into our devices, and be focused on what’s going on in our lives.”

Students in Grades 10 through Grade 12 who volunteer 100 hours of their personal time can receive the new high school credit.

The minister says the elective credit will give students more choices; a chance to pursue, or perhaps discover, what they are passionate about.

Busy high school students say prioritizing their time is needed to fit in their volunteer hours.

“So maybe sacrificing time playing basketball or reading your favourite book, for coming in and devoting that time to getting to meet the people in your community,” said Lila Gelowitz, a Grade 12 student at Luther College High School.

Eligible students will need to submit a personalized plan to their school outlining how they will earn the credit.

The new program may also encourage students who have not yet volunteered to give it a try.