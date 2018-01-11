

CTV Regina





Officials say the province of Saskatchewan has already hit its peak for flu season this year.

The virus, known as influenza A, is likely to have been at its strongest in the last week of December. But, it is still showing activity in the province. Children and seniors are at the highest risk from the flu.

However, officials said that influenza B is also starting to circulate in the province. That strain typically impacts school-aged children closer to spring time.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it doesn’t know how effective this year’s vaccine is at battling influenza B.

That hasn’t stopped people from getting this year’s vaccination. There have been 270,000 doses administered in the province as of Dec. 31. Last year, the province administered 290,000 vaccines.