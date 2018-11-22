Canada homicide rate is sitting at its highest rate in almost a decade, but Saskatchewan numbers have actually dropped.

There were 37 reported homicides in the province in 2017, 17 fewer than in 2016.

A new report by Statistics Canada says gun and gang violence are to blame for the increase nationwide. There were 660 homicides in Canada last year, increasing by 48 from the year before.

Saskatchewan has the largest homicide rate drop of any province.

There were nine homicides in Regina in 2017. There have been six so far in 2018.

The report shows that homicides involving guns are highest in the Prairie provinces. Saskatchewan sits in fourth place with a rate of .86 gun-related homicides per 100,000 people. Alberta leads the country at a rate of 1.19.

Across the country, gun-related homicides increased by 18 per cent to 266.

Indigenous people make up about five per cent of the country’s population, but represent 24 per cent of homicide victims.

The number of attempted murders increased by four per cent in 2017. Sexual assaults were also up 13 per cent.