Sask. hospitals, care homes to require proof of vaccination for visitors

REGINA -

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required in Saskatchewan hospitals and care homes operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, starting in November.

The SHA announced the policy will come into effect on Nov. 8, 2021 for anyone entering acute care facilities and long term care homes, including affiliates.

“This policy will help protect the vulnerable patients and residents in our health care facilities by reducing the risk of transmission in these high risk settings,” Marlo Pritchard, President of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said.

Without proof of vaccination, visitors must provide a negative PRC or rapid antigen test result from the past 72 hours.

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said the policy is being implemented to protect everyone inside of health care facilities.

“We are still seeing cases in long term care, and as well, we do need to ensure that we’re maximizing family presence,” Livingstone said Friday.

“We believe that with the implementation of a program like this, we’re actually adding another layer of safety for both our staff, our patients and the people who visit.”

The Ministry of Health is also directing personal care homes to align with the policy.

In a tweet, the SHA noted that the new policy does not apply to patients seeking care in these facilities.