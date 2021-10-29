Sask. ICU patient transfers expected to slow down next week

REGINA -

Saskatchewan’s patient transfers to Ontario are expected to slow down, with in-province intensive care numbers declining over the past week.

Marlo Pritchard, President of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, said two transfers are planned per day until Sunday.

“Daily out-of-province transfers are anticipated to decline and we’ll move to intermittent schedules after Sunday,” Pritchard said.

“This is due to decreases in our ICUs and the COVID-19 numbers across Saskatchewan, along with the arrival of additional federal resources and our increase in capacity with the healthcare system.”

As of Friday, 22 Saskatchewan patients are receiving care in Ontario. There were 58 COVID-19 patients in ICUs across the province, as of Thursday.

Pritchard noted that Ontario had a maximum 30 beds available for transferred patients.

The province also announced one patient could be returning home to Saskatchewan on Friday.

Any patients that are repatriated will no longer require intensive care once they arrive, according to Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“Once they are downgraded and moved to the ward in Ontario, the repatriation process starts with a target of 24 to 48 hour turnaround to repatriate them to the province,” Livingstone said. “They would still be admitted to hospital because they’re not finished their care, but they’re no longer requiring intensive care services.”

The transfer plan will continue to be monitored and could change depending on the COVID-19 situation in the province.