REGINA -- Nine Indigenous communities across the province will see affordable homes built by this upcoming autumn.

On April 15, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social development announced a $17 million investment. Hussen is also the Minister Responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

These funds, which come through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) leads to the immediate construction of 84 units of affordable homes.

“We know that everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, but far too many Canadians are forced to make the impossible choice between putting food on the table and paying the rent,” said Hussen.

He said while Chiefs have done “extraordinary” work to keep their community safe, the pandemic has lead to a need for more affordable housing, and soon.

“We need housing strategies that are for, and lead by, Indigenous Peoples.”

Construction on these units in Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation began last month, with Big River First Nation, Kinistin Saulteaux Nation and Lac La Ronge Indian Band also on the list.

Muskoday First Nation, Saulteaux First Nation, Waterhen Lake First Nation and Witchekan Lake First Nation will also be receiving some of the funds.

Kahkewistahaw First Nation rounds out the nine and will receive $2 million for 15 units.

The units will all be completed and ready to be occupied by this upcoming summer and autumn.

“It’s also good news for these communities, and for the local economy, because this work will create well paying middle class jobs when they are needed the most,” Hussen said.

Adam Vaughn, parliamentary secretary to the minister of families, children and social development, said during the announcement the units will be a combination of multi-residential, single family dwellings and supportive housing, depending on what each proponent needs.

He added all the funding for the project comes from federal capital funding.

"An intentional and specific focus on urban, rural and northern Indigenous populations will pay massive dividends to realizing another goal we have, which is to end chronic homelessness once and for all,” said Vaughn.

“We’re fully aware that there’s more to do, but we’re also confident there’s more to come.”

The RHA was first introduced in October of 2020, and over 4,700 affordable housing units will be created through the program.