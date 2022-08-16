Sask. inflation rate remains steady at 8.1 per cent in July
Saskatchewan’s inflation rate remained steady at 8.1 per cent from June to July, despite a month over month dip at the national level.
Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 7.6 per cent on a year-over-year basis in July nationally – down slightly from an 8.1 per cent gain in June.
Saskatchewan and British Columbia are the only two provinces in Canada whose CPI increases did not slow down month over month.
Statistics Canada attributed the national deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.
Gas prices in Saskatchewan were 42.8 per cent higher in July relative to the same period last year. That mark is down from the year-over-year increase of 58.9 per cent the province experienced in June.
Nationally, Statistics Canada said consumers paid 9.2 per cent less for gasoline in July than in June.
The agency said the downward trend in prices at the pump can be attributed to lowered worldwide demand for crude oil due to concerns related to a slowing global economy, increasing COVID-19 health restrictions in China and slowing demand for gasoline in the United States.
Despite a decline in gas prices, Saskatchewan consumers were still spending more on food month-over-month.
Food prices were up 8.4 per cent in July year-over-year. That figure is also up from the 6.7 per cent increase reported in June.
The CPI measures changes in prices for Canadian consumers by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Justice ministry had ‘no involvement’ in review of N.S. mass shooting documents: deputy attorney general
Canada’s deputy attorney general says the Department of Justice had ‘no involvement whatsoever’ in the department’s review and delivery of documents to ongoing independent public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is being accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec. The allegations are part of a series of claims made against clergy members that are included in two class-action lawsuits against the church that have been authorized by a judge.
First possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission 'not surprising,' WHO says
The first possible case of human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox -- recently reported in a couple and their pet in Paris -- had been a theoretical risk up till now, said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on the monkeypox response for the World Health Organization.
B.C. man frustrated over wait after being approved for COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation
A B.C. man, who was among the first Canadians approved for Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program, says he is frustrated with the length of time it is taking to receive compensation.
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children will need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage in pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
Baby rocker, swing recalled over strangulation hazard
Two infant products, manufactured by baby gear company 4moms, are being recalled due to strangulation hazards, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Canada's inflation rate slows in July despite price gains in food, rent, travel
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices even as prices for food, rent and travel continued to rise.
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.
Saskatoon
-
Nine cats rescued in Mayfair house fire
Firefighters were called to a home in the 1700 block of Avenue D North at 8:38 a.m. with reports of a house visibly on fire with heavy black smoke coming from the roof.
-
Sask. private Christian school lease terminated following abuse allegations
A private Christian school in Saskatoon is having its lease terminated following widespread abuse allegations connected to the school.
-
Saskatoon police investigate alleged shooting on west side
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating a shooting that happened in the 300 block of Avenue T South.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police getting more money to deal with firearm trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service is receiving new money from the provincial government to put a dent into firearm trafficking.
-
Next round of funding announced for North End Sewage plant
More government money is getting invested into the North End Sewage Treatment Plant.
-
Suspicious fire under investigation in Pine Creek First Nation
RCMP say a fire in Pine Creek First Nation that destroyed a wellness centre on Monday is considered suspicious.
Calgary
-
Canada's inflation rate slows in July despite price gains in food, rent, travel
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices even as prices for food, rent and travel continued to rise.
-
Building a better Eighth Street? City seeks pedestrian-friendly proposals
Calgary city council is looking to reinvigorate a southwest street that stretches through the Beltline and downtown and is currently seeking proposals from design firms.
-
Suspect vehicle photos released in fatal hit-and-run near Red Deer's Gasoline Alley
RCMP has released surveillance photos of a car sought in connection with a July hit-and-run south of Red Deer that killed a cyclist.
Edmonton
-
Body of 14-year-old boy found in pond northwest of Edmonton
The body of the 14-year-old boy who drowned in a Whitecourt, Alta., pond on Sunday was recovered on Tuesday, RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.
-
Canada looks to maintain momentum heading into quarterfinals at world juniors
Canada may have finished the preliminary round undefeated, but teen star Connor Bedard says he and his teammates have more to give as they move on to elimination games at the world junior hockey championship.
-
Police looking for Mazda Protege in fatal Gasoline Alley hit-and-run
Police have released new information about the vehicle that killed cyclist Heather Lawrence. The 45-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Gasoline Alley near Red Deer on the evening of July 6.
Toronto
-
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children will need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage in pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
-
Mysterious mountain of dirt appears in Toronto neighbourhood
Residents of a Toronto neighbourhood want answers after a massive pile of dirt appeared and no one seems to know where it came from.
-
Homicide unit investigating after man, woman found dead inside Mississauga home
Peel Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Mississauga home.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family adopts two beagles from among 4,000 destined for drug experiments
An Ottawa family has adopted two beagles that were among thousands freed from a facility in Virginia that was breeding them so they could be sold for drug experiments.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over the weekend.
-
Stanley Cup coming to Petawawa, Ont. Aug. 30
The Stanley Cup will be coming to Petawawa Tuesday, Aug. 30. Colorado Avalanche skating coach and Petawawa native Shawn Allard is getting his day with the cup at the end of the month and will be showcasing Lord Stanley in the valley and the capital.
Vancouver
-
Greater Vancouver Zoo temporarily closed, conservation officers on site
People hoping to visit the Greater Vancouver Zoo were turned away at the gates Tuesday morning.
-
Forecasters warn of 'short-lived’ heat wave on B.C.'s South Coast this week
Several heat warnings have been issued across B.C.'s South Coast, where a "short-lived" heat wave is expected to send temperatures soaring this week.
-
'People are burnt out': B.C. doctor says primary care needs to be revamped
The family doctor crisis in B.C. is growing as locals become increasingly concerned about their ability to access primary care.
Montreal
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is being accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec. The allegations are part of a series of claims made against clergy members that are included in two class-action lawsuits against the church that have been authorized by a judge.
-
No plans to impose obligatory public health measures this fall: Quebec health officials
Quebec health officials say there is no plan to impose obligatory public health measures come this fall as the province launches its most recent COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences.
-
Montreal boy in critical condition after parents find him unconscious in bath
A seven-year-old boy is in hospital in critical condition after his parents found him unconscious in a bathtub.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Former Tamil migrant ship being dismantled in B.C.
An abandoned cargo ship that once brought 76 Tamil migrants from Sri Lanka to British Columbia is being dismantled. The vessel was the first of two ships carrying Tamil asylum seekers to reach B.C.'s coastal waters more than a decade ago.
-
Volunteer rescuers save baby porpoise trapped on B.C. beach
A dramatic rescue unfolded on the coast of Vancouver Island on Sunday evening. A young harbour porpoise was trapped on the shore along a popular resort area near Nanoose, B.C. Nathalie Marie was the first person to spot the marine mammal, which could easily be mistaken for a dolphin.
-
Man trying to direct traffic at BC Ferries terminal removed by RCMP
A man who was trying to direct traffic at a BC Ferries terminal on Quadra Island, B.C., was asked to leave the area by police last week. Quadra Island RCMP say there were called to the ferry terminal by BC Ferries on Aug. 10 after the "self-appointed volunteer" began taking matters into his own hands.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports five new COVID-19-related deaths; hospital admissions stabilize
New Brunswick is reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports no COVID-19 deaths, drop in cases, hospitalizations in weekly report
The Prince Edward Island government is reporting a drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in its weekly report.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Advice given to witness worries former judge
A former Supreme Court of Canada judge working with the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting says he's worried the federal Justice Department has been discouraging witnesses from being forthcoming with relevant evidence.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP seize $50K in drugs, debt list in Hearst drug bust, charge two
A Hearst, Ont. couple in their 60s has been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a West Street home last week, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
New CTV National News anchor got start in northern Ontario
Following Monday's shocking news about long-time CTV National News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme's departure, CTV Northern Ontario speaks to the man who will be taking over her role.
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is being accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec. The allegations are part of a series of claims made against clergy members that are included in two class-action lawsuits against the church that have been authorized by a judge.
Kitchener
-
Cleanup from spring storm set to get underway in Kitchener park
It has been a months-long wait, but a major portion of a spring storm cleanup is scheduled to get underway at a Kitchener park.
-
Fire in Waterloo’s University District believed to have started in carport
Investigators are still trying to determine how a fire started at a home being rented by university students in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Brantford speed enforcement pilot project reveals thousands of road violations per week
A speed enforcement pilot project for the City of Brantford revealed thousands of violations every week on two major roads during the month of May.