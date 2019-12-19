REGINA -- The cyberattack on LifeLabs is under investigation by the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Saskatchewan

Lifelabs estimates 93,000 Sask. residents had information accessed in a cyberattack that occurred at the end of October.

The hack accessed information prior to 2016. At this time, Lifelabs was not yet serving Saskatchewan patients.

The Canadian laboratory services provider paid a ransom to retrieve in the information from the cyber attacker.

A phone line (1-888-918-0467) has been set up where people can seek about further information.