The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged a Regina man with three child pornography offences.

Peter Hector Wilson, 63, has been charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography and accessing written child pornography.

The investigation into Wilson began in September, with RCMP looking into a person uploading child pornography to an email account, police said in a news release. Further investigation found a Regina location and on October 25, police executed a search warrant and seized computers, electronic storage devices and a cell phone.

Wilson was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in Provincial Court on Thursday morning. He was released on numerous conditions and is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 25.