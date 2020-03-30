REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced a temporary modification of hours of service regulations for truck drivers delivering essential items.

Drivers delivering medical equipment, sanitation equipment, groceries for emergency restocking, raw materials used for making medical supplies, fuel and supplies to manage isolation are included in the exemption.

Carriers are encouraged to continue tracking their drivers operations.

Drivers are asked to monitor their ability to drive to prevent driving impaired by fatigue. The government recommends 24 hours off after 14 consecutive days on the road.

Once the emergency period is over drivers will have to take 8 straight hours off before returning.