Sask. introduces bill aimed at reducing victims' financial dependency on human traffickers

New legislation introduced in the Saskatchewan Legislature Thursday is meant to reduce the dependency victims of human traffickers have on those that traffic them, the province says.

According to the province, the legislation will do so by protecting victims from the impacts of coerced debts by prohibiting lenders from including information about coerced debts in credit reports and from taking those debts into account when making decisions on loan applications.

“The debts coerced upon human trafficking victims and survivors while they are being exploited often create significant barriers as they rebuild their lives,” The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking Executive Director Julia Drydyk said in a government news release.

“The legislation implements a private, trauma-informed certification process for victims to access through the Ministry of Justice's Victims Services, which will confirm a victim's history and debts incurred as a result,” the province said in the release.

Once it has confirmed an applicant’s history, Victims Services will provide a certificate to use when working with a credit reporting agency.

The new legislation is officially known as “The Protection from Human Trafficking (Coerced Debts) Amendment Act, 2023.”

“In many cases where there is human trafficking clearly there is exploitation and often loans are taken out on a victim’s behalf and that victim has of course a great degree of difficulty repaying that loan coming out from beneath the cycle of exploitation, this is about enabling a process whereby a victim can start fresh,” Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said.

The province says so far in 2023 – more than $27.5 million has been invested for interpersonal violence supports and services.