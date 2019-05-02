

The provincial Status of Women Office has announced an advisory committee to examine the entrepreneurial gender gap in Saskatchewan.

The new committee is funded by a partnership with the province and Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan (WESK).

“Women help drive the economy of Saskatchewan in a number of ways,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Tina Beaudry-Mellor said. “Our government is working to ensure the participation of women in the growth of our entrepreneurial ecosystem through many initiatives. This partnership with Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan will help us continue to do that by examining one of the key barriers to scaling-up their businesses that we have heard all over the province, and that is access to capital.”

The committee will consist of representatives from government, financial and legal professionals and the entrepreneurial community. The gender gap examination will take place over one year, and aims to help government and business leaders gain a better understanding for female entrepreneurship and barrier women face.

“Supporting women to scale their businesses is imperative for economic growth in our province,” WESK CEO Prabha Mitchell said. “Advancing women’s equality in the creation of economic activity has the potential to increase GDP in our country by $150-420 billion. The endorsement of this priority by the Government of Saskatchewan positions our province as a leader in examining and addressing the gender entrepreneurship gap.”