Sask. introduces Firearms Act in effort to increase gun owner rights, public safety

The Government of Saskatchewan introduced legislation on Thursday aiming to protect the rights of lawful gun owners and increase public safety.

The province said the Saskatchewan Firearms Act will establish licensing requirements for businesses or individuals, require and oversee fair compensation for any guns being seized, and require forensic and ballistic testing of seized firearms.

It will also establish a provincial firearms regulatory system that will promote the safe use of firearms, according to a news release.

"We take public safety seriously and support initiatives that reduce the criminal use of firearms, while preventing gang violence and stopping illegal guns from entering our province," Christine Tell, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister, said in the release.

The Saskatchewan Firearms Office (SFO) will primarily administer the new piece of legislation, according to the release.

"The enhanced mandate this legislation provides will expand our office's ability to promote responsible firearms use and improve community safety," Chief Firearms Officer Robert Freberg said in the release.

The government dedicated about $3.2 million this year to begin development of several firearms initiatives, including establishing a lab to support police services, establishing a committee to determine the fair market value of any guns, enhancing training and education, and launching a Saskatchewan marketing campaign to promote gun safety.

More details to come…