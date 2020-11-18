REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has introduced a new phase of a temporary wage supplement program for workers who care for seniors.

The program is targeted for workers in long-term care facilities, personal care homes, integrated health care facilities and home care.

It will provide eligible workers with $400 per month for two months starting on Thursday.

The program comes after the province announced it is suspending visitation to long-term care homes, except when it’s for compassionate care reasons.

The province said it recognizes the suspension will create an increased workload.

“By creating a new phase of the Temporary Wage Supplement Program, our government will ensure that workers who are impacted by these new measures receive the financial assistance that they need,” said Deputy Premier Donna Harpauer.

The supplement will be provided to full-time, part-time and casual workers. It includes anyone employed by an eligible facility or providing home care services, but does not include third-party contract service providers working at those facilities.

The application form and program information can be found here.